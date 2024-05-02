Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan hosted a birthday bash for the actor's sister Saba Pataudi on May 1. The latter has shared photos from the bash online.

Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Soha Step Out Together To Celebrate Saba Pataudi's Birthday

1/7: Saba Pataudi celebrated her 48th birthday on May 1. / Image: Saba Pataudi/Instagram

2/7: She took to her Instagram account to share photos from the celebration. / Image: Saba Pataudi/Instagram

3/7: Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan hosted the birthday celebration for Saba at their residence. / Image: Saba Pataudi/Instagram

4/7: Saba posed with their sons Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan at the bash. / Image: Saba Pataudi/instagram

5/7: She also struck a pose with her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor from the party. Kareena donned a chic white shirt paired with white shorts for the occasion. / Image: Saba Pataudi/Instagram

6/7: Saif Ali Khan's other sister Soha, too, was present at the celebration. / Image: Instagram

7/7: Saba shared the photos with the caption, "MOMENTS captured Thank You bebo and bhai to make my birthday SO special. The company and cake were both truly divine."/ Image: Instagram