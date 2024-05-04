Kareena Kapoor was recently appointed as the national ambassador to UNICEF. The actress shared a series of pictures from the emotion-driven event.

1/6: Kareena Kapoor is now India's national ambassador for UNICEF. / Image: Instagram

2/6: The news was shared by the actress via a series of pictures shared from the officiating event. / Image: Instagram

3/6: Kareena's association with UNICEF however, is not fresh./ Image: Instagram

4/6: The actress has been associated with the non-profit organisation for a period of 10 years, contributing to and working for, their causes. / Image: Instagram

5/6: An excerpt from her caption reads, "(I am) reiterating my commitment to being a voice for promoting and protecting child rights and an equal future for all children."/ Image: Instagram

6/6: On the work front, Kareena was last seen in comedy-heist film, Crew, still running in theatres. / Image: Instagram