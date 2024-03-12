Katrina Kaif and her sister Isabelle attended a WPL match between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants in Delhi on March 11.

Katrina Kaif-Isabelle Had 'Way Too Much Fun' At WPL Match In Delhi

1/6: Katrina Kaif posed with the team of UP Warriorz./ Image: Katrina Kaif/Instagram

2/6: The Kaif sisters twinned in jersey of UP Warriorz paired with ripped jeans./ Image: Katrina Kaif/Instagram

3/6: Jinisha Sharma, owner of team posed with the Kaif sisters./ Image: Katrina Kaif/Instagram

4/6: Another photo of the Kaif sisters posing with the owners of the team./ Image: Katrina Kaif/Instagram

5/6: Isabelle posed in style for the camera during the match./ Image: Isabelle Kaif/Instagram

6/6: Opening up about her experience of watching the match live, she wrote, "Had way too much fun at my first live match UP Warriorz thank you to the sharma family."/ Image: Isabelle Kaif/Instagram