Kedarnath To 2018, Must Watch Films Based On Natural Disasters
Films on natural disaster depict characters attempting to save the world or survive a crisis, providing intense thrills. Take a look at them.
1/5: 2018 is a Malayalam-language film based on the severe 2018 Kerala floods./ Image: IMDb
2/5: Tum Mile is a film based on the lives of Akshay and Sanjana, two estranged lovers who struggle to stay alive during the floods in Mumbai./ Image: IMDb
3/5: Kedarnath film is based on the lives of Mansoor and Mukku who's love is put to test amid nature's wrath in Kedarnath./ Image: IMDb
4/5: In The Flood, prisoners and guards find themselves in a fight for survival amid a massive hurricane. / Image: IMDb
5/5: Crawl is a fil which revolves around the lives of Florida residents who get trapped during a massive hurricane and struggle to escape. / Image: IMDb
