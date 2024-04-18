Films on natural disaster depict characters attempting to save the world or survive a crisis, providing intense thrills. Take a look at them.

Kedarnath To 2018, Must Watch Films Based On Natural Disasters

1/5: 2018 is a Malayalam-language film based on the severe 2018 Kerala floods./ Image: IMDb

2/5: Tum Mile is a film based on the lives of Akshay and Sanjana, two estranged lovers who struggle to stay alive during the floods in Mumbai./ Image: IMDb

3/5: Kedarnath film is based on the lives of Mansoor and Mukku who's love is put to test amid nature's wrath in Kedarnath./ Image: IMDb

4/5: In The Flood, prisoners and guards find themselves in a fight for survival amid a massive hurricane. / Image: IMDb

5/5: Crawl is a fil which revolves around the lives of Florida residents who get trapped during a massive hurricane and struggle to escape. / Image: IMDb