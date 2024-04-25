Arijit Singh is celebrating his 37th birthday today, April 25, and on this occasion, we have listed down his popular tracks.

1/5: Tere Pyaar Mein (Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar): Featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor, the film was shot in the hearts of Spain./ Image: YouTube

2/5: Satranga (Animal): Featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, it is a romantic track sung by Arijit. The track has been penned by Siddharth–Garima./ Image: Instagram

3/5: Kesariya (Brahmastra): The track shows Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s crackling chemistry on-screen. It is one of the most heard song of 2023./ Image: IMDb

4/5: Tere Hawaale (Laal Singh Chaddha): It is a soulful track in the voice of Arijit Singh. Written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, this track wonderfully captures the essence of finding your soulmate./ Image: IMDb

5/5: Tum Kya Mile (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani): Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the song beautifully illustrates the transformative power of love in the voices of Arijit and Shreya Ghoshal. / Image: IMDb