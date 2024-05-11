Kim Kardashian's youngest son, Psalm, recently turned 5 years old. The beauty mogul shared a series of pictures with the birthday boy, penning a note.

1/7: Kim Kardashian's youngest son, Psalm West, turned 5 years old on Thursday, May 9. / Image: Instagram

2/7: In lieu of celebrating the same, Kim shared a series of candid shots, featuring the birthday boy. / Image: Instagram

3/7: Along side the pictures, was a heartfelt note where she shared all that she loved about her youngest. / Image: Instagram

4/7: Kim particularly highlighted Psalm's tendency to nap endlessly, something she finds adorable./ Image: Instagram

5/7: An excerpt from the caption read, "I’ve never met someone who sleeps more than you do and one day I will show you the entire photo album I’ve made of your sleeps!" / Image: Instagram

6/7: The series of pictures also carried a shot of Psalm and Kim posing with Dream, cousin to the former, and daughter to the latter's brother Rob Kardashian. / Image: Instagram

7/7: Kim concluded her photo dump with a shot of her and Psalm striking a cheesy pose. / Image: Instagram