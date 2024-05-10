A few South Korean actors have been in the business for longer than you might think. Let's take a look at a few of the K-drama stars who were child actors.

Kim Yoo Jung, Park Eun Bin And More: K-drama Stars Who Started Their Career As Child Actors

1/5: At the young age of four, Kim Yoo Jung began her professional career. She had made appearances in fifteen films and thirteen K-dramas by the time she was in the fifth grade.

2/5: At the age of five, Park Eun Bin began her career as an actor. She made appearances in numerous K-dramas and films, portraying younger versions of different characters.

3/5: Lee Hyun-woo started acting at the age of nine. She went on to amass a prestigious reel of credits that included The Great King, Queen Seondeok, The Legend, and The Return of Iljimae.

4/5: Yeo Jin-goo entered the Korean entertainment scene in 2005 at the age of eight with Sad Movie, he played a mistreated son in the film.

5/5: Park Shin Hye began her acting career at the age of 13 with Stairway to Heaven. Since then, she has acted in a number of shows and won a great deal of fame.