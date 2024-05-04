The star cast of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes premiered in Los Angeles, set to release on May 10.

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Cast Attend Film's Los Angeles Premiere

1/7: The star cast of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes premiere arrived in style in Los Angeles, set to release on May 10./ Image: apesmovies/instagram

2/7: Wes Ball directs the upcoming American science fiction action film, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, written by Josh Friedman, and produced by Ball, Joe Hartwick Jr., Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver. / Image: apesmovies/instagram

3/7: William Hall Macy Jr. and Kevin Durand also attended the premiere of Kingdom Of the Planet of Apes. Disney acquired 20th Century Fox in 2019. / Image: apesmovies/Instagram

4/7: Owen Teague portrays Noa, a young chimpanzee hunter who lives 300 years after Caesar's time and is likely his descenden./ Image: apesmovies/Instagram

5/7: In August 2022, Owen Teague joined the film's cast, followed by Freya Allan, Peter Macon, Eka Darville, Kevin Durand, Travis Jeffery, Neil Sandilands, Sara Wiseman, Lydia Peckham alongwith others. / Image: apesmovies/Instagram

6/7: Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is set to release in the United States on May 10, 2024, in various theaters and formats./ Image: apesmovies/Instagram

7/7: Disney and 20th Century plan to release Kingdom as the first in a new trilogy of Planet of the Apes films. / Image: @20thcentury/X