Sixth Sense star Lee Sang Yeob got married to his girlfriend on Monday, March 25. The actor shared the photos from the ceremony on his Instagram handle.

1/5: Sixth Sense star Lee Sang Yeob got married to his girlfriend on Monday, March 25. / Image: Instagram

2/5: The actor shared the photos from the ceremony on his Instagram handle. While the bride’s face was not revealed, the couple was seen dressed in quintessential black and white for the occasion. / Image: Instagram

3/5: For the after-party, Sang Yeob changed into a white suit and his now-wife wore a peach-coloured evening gown. / Image: Instagram

4/5: The couple dated for a year before getting married. / Image: Instagram

5/5: Lee Sang Yeob announced his marriage in November last year./ Image: Image: Instagram