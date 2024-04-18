Kriti Sanon-Ranveer Singh Flaunt Indian Heritage At Manish Malhotra's Namo Ghat Show

Kriti Sanon and Ranveer Singh walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra's special showcase in Varanasi. The actors donned Indian attire to participate in the show.

1/5: Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra's special showcase in Varanasi on April 14. / Image: Instagram

2/5: Days later, the actress shared photos from the event on her Instagram handle today. / Image: Instagram

3/5: The Crew star donned a red-coloured banarasi lehenga. She teamed the look with a statement maang teeka. / Image: Instagram

4/5: Ranveer, on the other hand, donned an intricate Banarasi overcoat with purple hues. He opted for a purple kurta-pyjama set./ Image: Instagram

5/5: Kriti Sanon also shared a photo with the designer Manish Malhotra./ Image: Instagram