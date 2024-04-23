From the Reese Witherspoon starrer Legally Blonde, to the evergreen Game of Thrones - here's taking a look at classic titles being revived with their spin-offs.

1/6: As per a Variety report, the Reese Witherspoon starrer Legally Blonde will be introduced to the world of streaming in the form of a drama series being penned by Gossip Girl creators. / Image: IMDb

2/6: Titled Suits L.A., the official spin-off series of the original - Suits - will be led by actor Stephen Amell in the character of Ted Black. Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macht led the original./ Image: IMDb

3/6: The success of Game of Thrones' recent spin-off, House of the Dragon, has prompted the makers to consider yet another spin-off, focusing on Jon Snow. The same, is reportedly in the works. / Image: IMDb

4/6: As successful as its parent series, Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul with Bob Odenkirk in the lead, is probably one of the most celebrated spin-offs in contemporary American television. / Image: IMDb

5/6: Young Sheldon, already a spin-off of The Big Bang Theory, is set to create a multiverse of spin-offs with a third franchise in the works. This one, will be focusing on Georgie and Mandy./ Image: IMDb

6/6: Set to be directed and executive produced by Guy Ritchie, an official spin-off of Ray Donovan is reportedly on the way. Titled The Donovans, it will be loosely based on the premise of the original. / Image: IMDb