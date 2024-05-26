Malaika Srora recently took to her Instagram handle to share photos from her recent vacation to Bali.

Malaika Arora Shares Photos From Her Bali Vacation

Updated May 26th, 2024 at 14:54 IST

1/6: Malaika Arora took to her social media handle to share a string of photos from her recent vacation./ Image: Instagram

2/6: Malaika Arora went on a trip to Bali. / Image: Instagram

3/6: Malaika Arora had a coconut drink during her trip./ Image: Instagram

4/6: Malaika Arora relished some authentic cuisines of Bali./ Image: Instagram

5/6: Malaika Arora shared some candid photos of herself./ Image: Instagram

6/6: Malaika Arora wore a yellow swimwear during her vacation./ Image: Instagram