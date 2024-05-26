Updated May 26th, 2024 at 14:54 IST
Malaika Arora Shares Photos From Her Bali Vacation
Malaika Srora recently took to her Instagram handle to share photos from her recent vacation to Bali.
1/6: Malaika Arora took to her social media handle to share a string of photos from her recent vacation./ Image: Instagram
2/6: Malaika Arora went on a trip to Bali. / Image: Instagram
3/6: Malaika Arora had a coconut drink during her trip./ Image: Instagram
4/6: Malaika Arora relished some authentic cuisines of Bali./ Image: Instagram
5/6: Malaika Arora shared some candid photos of herself./ Image: Instagram
6/6: Malaika Arora wore a yellow swimwear during her vacation./ Image: Instagram
