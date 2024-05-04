In addition to the Hollywood stars, K-pop idols will also mark their presence at the MET Gala. Here’s a list of Korean celebrities who are expected to attend.

MET Gala 2024: K-pop Stars Expected To Attend The Biggest Fashion Night Of The Year

1/5: Met Gala this year will be held on May 6. BLACKPINK's Jennie is expected to attend the event as the singer was spotted in NYC, days before the event. / Image: X

2/5: She is expected to be joined by her bandmate Rose, who is also currently in the city. / Image: X

3/5: GOT7 Jackson Wang made his MET gala debut last year and is expected to return with his impeccable fashion sense. / Image: X

4/5: BLACKPINK Lisa, a brand ambassador to several leading brands, might also show up to the event to represent any of these companies. / Image: Instagram

5/5: 2NE1 CL is also a contender to be a part of the MET gala festivities. / Image: Instagram