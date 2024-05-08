As Queen of Tears bid farewell to fans with its last episodes, here are some other similar-themed K-dramas you can watch to fill the void.

Missing Queen of Tears? Here Are Other Marriage-themed K-dramas To Watch

1/5: Queen of Tears' last episode premiered on Sunday, April 28, leaving a gaping hole in the hearts of the show's fans. Here are some other K-dramas you can watch to fill the void. / Image: X

2/5: Marry My Husband: When a woman witnesses the affair between her best friend and her husband and is murdered by them, she goes back in time to change her future and seek revenge. / Image: TvN

3/5: The Story of Park's Marriage Contract: When a Joseon woman is kidnapped and tossed into a well, it becomes a portal to present-day Seoul. Out of her element, she enters a contract with a rich man./ Image: IMDb

4/5: 18 Again: A 37-year-old Dae-young is on the verge of being divorced with Da-jung finds himself inside his 18-year-old body. / Image: IMDb

5/5: You Are My Destiny: A chance encounter turns everything upside down for wealthy CEO Lee Gun and office worker Kim Mi Young, and they must deal with the consequences. / Image: IMDb