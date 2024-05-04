Nargis Dutt passed away on May 3, 1981. On the occasion of her 43rd death anniversary, here's taking a look at some of her best work on screen.

1/7: Directed by Raj Kapoor, Aag released in 1948. Nargis starred as Nimmi in this film which traced a man redirecting the passion of his failed romance to theatre. Aag can be streamed on ZEE5. / Image: X

2/7: Also directed by Raj Kapoor, Barsaat (1949) featured Nargis as Reshma. Raj Kapoor also starred in his directorial. The tale of romance can be streamed on ZEE5. / Image: IMDb

3/7: The same year, also saw the release of Mehboob Khan's Andaz which featured Nargis in the role of Neena. Focusing on unrequited love, the film can be streamed on ZEE5. / Image: IMDb

4/7: Yet again a Raj Kapoor directorial, Awaara released in 1951. Incidentally starring two generations from the Kapoor family, this classic too, can be streamed on ZEE5. / Image: X

5/7: Shree 420 (1955) is arguably among Nargis' most notorious films. Following a small town man's hurdle-ridden journey in city life, the film can be streamed on ZEE5./ Image: IMDb

6/7: Chori Chori (1956) was directed by Anant Thakur and yet again featured the iconic pairing of Nargis and Raj Kapoor. The film can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video. / Image: X

7/7: Hands down, Nargis' most iconic role, Mother India released in 1957̣ The Mehboob Khan directorial features Nargis Dutt and Sunil Dutt and can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video./ Image: IMDb