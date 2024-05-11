Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May. Ahead of the day, take a look at the real-life mother-children duos who featured in movies together.

1/5: Kajol and her mother Tanuja featured together for the first time in the 1993 film Bekhudi. Later they also teamed up for the film 2010 film Toonpur Ka Superhero. / Image: IMDb

2/5: Sharmila Tagore and her daughter Soha Ali Khan teamed up for the 2009 film Life Goes On directed by Sangeeta Datta. / Image: IMDb

3/5: Konkona Sen's mother is the actor-turned-director Aparna Sen. The actors featured together in Mr And Mrs Iyer which fetched Konkona her National Award. / Image: IMDb

4/5: Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor also featured together in the 2013 film Besharam. / Image: X

5/5: Hema Malini and Esha Deol have featured together in multiple films including Cash, Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, Kuchh Toh Hai, Chura Liya Hai Tumne, Darling and One Two Three. / Image: X