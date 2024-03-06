Updated March 5th, 2024 at 22:37 IST
Murder Mubarak Trailer Launch: Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi Arrive In Style
Murder Mubarak boasts an ensemble cast including Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Dimple Kapadia, and Tisca Chopra among others.
1/7: The cast of Murder Mubarak came together for the trailer launch of their film which will debut on March 15. / Image: Varinder Chawla
2/7: Sara Ali Khan donned an animal print pantsuit as she posed for the shutterbugs at the event./ Image: Varinder Chawla
3/7: The leading ladies Sara and Karisma Kapoor posed for the cameras together./ Image: Varinder Chawla
4/7: Karisma Kapoor looked chic in a green tule dress which she teamed with a solid black crop shrug. / Image: Varinder Chawla
5/7: Sara Ali Khan and Vijay Varma also posed together at the event. / Image: Varinder Chawla
6/7: Tisca Chopra looked regal in a seep maroon satin saree which she teamed with a deep-neck blouse. / Image: Varinder Chawla
7/7: Pankaj Tripathi donned a maroon sweatshirt with a classic denim and layered the look with a matching jacket. / Image: Varinder Chawla
