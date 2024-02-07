Updated January 28th, 2024 at 01:21 IST
Natasha Poonawalla Hosts Party For Jonas Brothers, Sonam-Malaika Attend
Natasha Poonawalla recently hosted a party for the popular Jonas Brothers and actresses Sonam Kapoor and Malaika Arora were in attendance.
Republic Entertainment Desk
- Galleries
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
23-Year-Old Indian Origin Student Killed in USWorld20 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.