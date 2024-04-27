Amid the ongoing Lok Sabha 2024 elections, watch Bollywood movies like Nayak, Sarkar, Raajneeti and several others based on politics.

Nayak, Sarkar, Raajneeti: Bollywood Movies Based On Politics To Watch This Election Season

1/7: Sarkar is headlined by Amitabh Bachchan is about an influential man, is falsely charged with the murder of an upright politician/ Image: IMDb

2/7: Raajneeti boasts a star-studded cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn, Arjun Rampal, Manoj Bajapyee and others. The film is about the son of a political family to comes home to trouble. / Image: IMDb

3/7: Anil Kapoor famously headlines the film Nayak: The Real Hero (2001). The actor essays the role of the Chief Minister of one day./ Image: IMDb

4/7: Gulaal: The film highlights the political scenario in colleges and universities of India against the backdrop of Rajasthan./ Image: IMDb

5/7: Kissa Kursi Ka is a 1978 film that revolves around an evil politician who tries to secure votes using unfair means. / Image: IMDb

6/7: Rakht Charitra is about a politician who turns dacoit and vows to kill his enemy. / Image: IMDb

7/7: Pankaj Tripathi starrer Main Atal Hoon essays the life of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. / Image: Pankaj Tripathi instagram