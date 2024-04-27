Sarkar

Updated April 27th, 2024 at 00:39 IST

Nayak, Sarkar, Raajneeti: Bollywood Movies Based On Politics To Watch This Election Season

Amid the ongoing Lok Sabha 2024 elections, watch Bollywood movies like Nayak, Sarkar, Raajneeti and several others based on politics.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk

1/7: Sarkar is headlined by Amitabh Bachchan is about an influential man, is falsely charged with the murder of an upright politician/ Image: IMDb

2/7: Raajneeti boasts a star-studded cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn, Arjun Rampal, Manoj Bajapyee and others. The film is about the son of a political family to comes home to trouble. / Image: IMDb

3/7: Anil Kapoor famously headlines the film Nayak: The Real Hero (2001). The actor essays the role of the Chief Minister of one day./ Image: IMDb

4/7: Gulaal: The film highlights the political scenario in colleges and universities of India against the backdrop of Rajasthan./ Image: IMDb

5/7: Kissa Kursi Ka is a 1978 film that revolves around an evil politician who tries to secure votes using unfair means. / Image: IMDb

6/7: Rakht Charitra is about a politician who turns dacoit and vows to kill his enemy. / Image: IMDb

7/7: Pankaj Tripathi starrer Main Atal Hoon essays the life of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. / Image: Pankaj Tripathi instagram

Published April 27th, 2024 at 00:39 IST