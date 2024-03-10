Nayanthara along with her family visited Saudi Arabia recently. The actress’s trip comes a few days after reports of turbulence in her personal life surfaced.

1/7: Nayanthara is in Saudi Arabia with her husband Vignesh Shivan and their children Uyir and Ulag. / Image: Instagram

2/7: Nayanthara went to attend the Formula 1 racing event in Saudi Arabia. / Image: Instagram

3/7: Vignesh and Nayanthara shared glimpses of their time at the Grand Prix./ Image: Instagram

4/7: Nayanthara and Vignesh enjoyed their first Grand Prix experience. / Image: Instagram

5/7: Nayanthara sported a yellow pantsuit at the event. / Image: Instagram

6/7: Nayanthara posed alongside her husband for a selfie./ Image: Instagram

7/7: Nayanthara exuded boss lady vibes at the event. / Image: Instagram