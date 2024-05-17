Updated May 16th, 2024 at 21:49 IST
Nushrratt Bharuccha Birthday: Dream Girl, Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety And Other Films Of Actress To Watch
Nushrratt Bharuccha celebrates her 38 birthday today, May 17. On the occasion, rewatch the actress's critically acclaimed movies online.
- Galleries
- 1 min read
1/6: Nushrratt Bharuccha's latest release Akkelli is now streaming on Jio Cinema. / Image: Instagram
2/6: The actress is best known for her role in the Kartik Aaryan headliner Pyaar Ka Punchnama. The film is streaming online on Amazon Prime Video. / Image: Kartik Aaryan birthday
3/6: Nushrratt Bharuccha stars alongside Akshay Kumar in the drama film Ram Setu. The film is available on Prime Video. / Image: IMDb
4/6: Nushrratt starrer horror movie Chhorii is streaming online on Prime Video. / Image: IMDb
5/6: The actress's performance in the romantic comedy film Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety was highly appreciated. The movie is streaming online on Amazon Prime Video. / Image: IMDb
6/6: She also featured in the first part of the Ayushmann Khurrana-led Dream Girl. The 2019 movie is available on Zee 5. / Image: IMdb
Published May 16th, 2024 at 21:49 IST