Nushrratt Bharuccha celebrates her 38 birthday today, May 17. On the occasion, rewatch the actress's critically acclaimed movies online.

Nushrratt Bharuccha Birthday: Dream Girl, Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety And Other Films Of Actress To Watch

1/6: Nushrratt Bharuccha's latest release Akkelli is now streaming on Jio Cinema. / Image: Instagram

2/6: The actress is best known for her role in the Kartik Aaryan headliner Pyaar Ka Punchnama. The film is streaming online on Amazon Prime Video. / Image: Kartik Aaryan birthday

3/6: Nushrratt Bharuccha stars alongside Akshay Kumar in the drama film Ram Setu. The film is available on Prime Video. / Image: IMDb

4/6: Nushrratt starrer horror movie Chhorii is streaming online on Prime Video. / Image: IMDb

5/6: The actress's performance in the romantic comedy film Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety was highly appreciated. The movie is streaming online on Amazon Prime Video. / Image: IMDb

6/6: She also featured in the first part of the Ayushmann Khurrana-led Dream Girl. The 2019 movie is available on Zee 5. / Image: IMdb