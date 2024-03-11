Oppenheimer emerged as the biggest winner at the 96th Academy Awards with 7 trophies followed by Poor Things which bagged 4 Oscars. See full list of winners.

Oppenheimer Sweeps Oscars 2024, See Full List Of Winners At 96th Academy Awards

1/14: Robert Downey Jr. in Oppenheimer won the award for Best Supporting Actor. / Image: IMDb

2/14: 20 Days in Mariupol won in the Best Documentary Feature. / Image: X

3/14: Oppenheimer won in the Best Editing category as well. / Image: IMDb

4/14: Godzilla Minus One won for Best Visual Effects. / Image: IMDb

5/14: The Zone of Interest won the Oscar award for Best International Feature. / Image: X

6/14: Oscar for Best Costume Design was given to Poor Things. / Image: IMDb

7/14: Poor Things also won the Oscar for Best Production Design. / Image: X

8/14: American Fiction won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay. / Image: IMDb

9/14: Anatomy Of A Fall won Best Original Screenplay at the 96th Academy awards. / Image: IMDb

10/14: Oppenheimer won for Best Original Score. / Image: Oppenheimer | Image: Twitter/drowsyluma

11/14: Sibling duo Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell won the Oscar award for What Was I Made For? song from Barbie. / Image: 21 Met Gala

12/14: Cillian Murphy won the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for Oppenheimer. / Image: AP News

13/14: Christopher Nolan won the Best Director Oscar. / Image: AP News

14/14: Emma Stone won her second Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role for Poor Things. / Image: Emma Stone