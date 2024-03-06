Updated March 5th, 2024 at 23:14 IST
Oscars 2024: Oppenheimer, Barbie, The Holdovers, All Nominees In Best Picture Category
The Oscars will be held Sunday, March 11, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and can be watched at 4: 30 am in India. Here are its best picture nominee.
- Galleries
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Published March 5th, 2024 at 23:14 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 29 runs in WPLSports 12 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.