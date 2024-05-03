This week features a variety of OTT releases, including Manjummel Boys on Hotstar and Heeramandi on Netflix. Take a look at the entire list to choose from.

OTT Releases This Week: Heermandi To Manjummel Boys, Titles To Binge-watch

1/7: The Family Star starring Vijay Devarkonda, revolves around Govardhan, an ambitious man striving for greatness, and will be available on Amazon Prime Video on April 26, 2024./ Image: IMDb

2/7: Fiasco follows Raphaël Valande, a first-time director, as he navigates the challenging filmmaking industry on Netflix on April 30, 2024./ Image: IMDb

3/7: The Holdovers is a 2024 film about a history teacher who is tasked with caring for a 15-year-old girl, available on Amazon Prime Video./ Image: IMDb

4/7: Netflix's "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar" follows the lives of tawaifs in Lahore's Heera Mandi district from May 1st, 2024./ Image: Instagram

5/7: Vikas Bahl directed Hindi version of 2023 Gujarati film Vash, featuring Ajay and Madhavan, Janki Bodiwala, Jyothika, and Anngad Raaj in significant roles./ Image: X

6/7: The Atypical Family is about a family with unique talents loses them due to modern issues, but a mysterious woman transforms everything on May 4th, 2024, on Netflix./ Image: IMDb

7/7: Manjummel Boys, a true story from 2006, follows a group of friends from Manjummel village who decide to vacation in Kodaikanal. Released on 5th May 2024 on Disney + Hotstar. / Image: IMDb