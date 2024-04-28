Padmaavat, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Black: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Movies To Watch Before Heeramandi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali presented Heeramandi will debut on Netflix on May 1. The series will mark the director's debut on OTT as well as for web series.

1/6: Sanjay Leela Bhansali shot to fame after directing the 1999 movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. The film stars Aishwarya Rai and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles. / Image: IMDb

2/6: Black broke several records and gained massive critical and commercial acclaim. The film released in 2005 and stars Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. / Image: IMDb

3/6: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were paired together for the first time in the director's film Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram Leela. / Image: X

4/6: They featured Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh along with Shahid Kapoor. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali Padmaavat released in 2018. The film is available to stream on Prime Video. / Image: IMDb

5/6: His latest release was Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi, for which the actress won the National Award for Best Actress. The film released in 2022 and is available on Netflix. / Image: Bhansali Productions/Instagram

6/6: Sanjay Leela Bhansali will make his web series debut with the upcoming release Heeramandi which will premiere on Netflix on MAy 1./ Image: Youtube Screengrab