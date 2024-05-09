Much like Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, take a look at the other period dramas released in Bollywood over the years.

Padmaavat, Jodha Akbar, Parineeta: Bollywood Period Dramas To Watch After Heeramandi

Updated May 8th, 2024 at 23:51 IST

1/6: Vidya Balan headlines the 2005 period drama Parineeta. / Image: YouTube Screengrab

2/6: Mughal E Azam is one of the most popular period dramas to date. The film released in 1960 and starred Madhubala, Dilip Kumar, Prithviraj Kapoor, Nigar Sultana and Ajit Khan. / Image: Pinterest

3/6: The 2018 period-drama movie Padmaavat stars real-life couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. / Image: IMDb

4/6: Bajirao Mastani is also headlined by Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. The film was released in 2015. / Image: IMDb

5/6: Manikarnika: In the film, Kangana Ranaut played the role of Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi. / Image: IMDb

6/6: Jodha Akbar narrates the life of Ruler Akbar and his wife Jodha. Aishwarya Rai and Hrithik Roshan headline the film. / Image: IMDb