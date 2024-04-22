Updated April 22nd, 2024 at 15:41 IST
Parents-to-be Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal Host Intimate Baby Shower
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are all set to embrace parenthood for the first time. The couple hosted a baby shower ahead of their due date.
1/7: Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal hosted an intimate baby shower ceremony. / Image: Varun Dhawan FC/Instagram
2/7: The mom-to-be was glowing in a floral white dress. / Image: Instagram
3/7: Varun Dhawan, on the other hand, wore a white t-shirt teamed with a blue shirt. / Image: Varun Dhawan
4/7: The couple posed together for a selfie. / Image: Varun Dhawan
5/7: The photos are now doing rounds on social media. / Image: Instagram
6/7: The guests posed together at the event. / Image: Instagram
7/7: The couple announced their pregnancy in February. / Image: Varun Dhawan
