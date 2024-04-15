Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram account to share a note on the success of Amar Singh Chamkila along with the BTS photos from the film shoot.

Parineeti Chopra Shares Unseen BTS Photos From The Sets Of Amar Singh Chamkila

1/8: Amar Singh Chamkila debuted on Netflix on April 12. / Image: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

2/8: Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh play lead roles in the musical drama./ Image: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

3/8: Parineeti took to her Instagram account to pen a note for the success of the movie and express her gratitude for the same. / Image: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

4/8: She shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot of the film. / Image: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

5/8: Parineeti plays the role of Amarjot Kaur, the wife and singing partner of Amar Singh Chamkila./ Image: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

6/8: She expressed her gratitude in the post and wrote, "Curled up in my blanket. Overwhelmed with your words, calls, and movie reviews. (tears are not stopping)."/ Image: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

7/8: She continued the caption and added, "PARINEETI IS BACK. "These words are ringing loud. Hadn’t thought of this. Yes I am back, and not going anywhere"/ Image: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

8/8: The film is available to stream on Netflix./ Image: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram