Preity Zinta has returned to Cannes Film Festival after 17 years. The actress made her debut at the festival in 2006 and walked the red carpet again in 2007.

1/5: Preity Zinta took to her Instagram account to share a series of pictures from her first look at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. / Image: Preity Zinta/Instagram

2/5: The actress donned a backless white gown with bow detailing on the sleeves. She teamed the look with a white pearl earring. / Image: Preity Zinta/Instagram

3/5: She kept her tress tied in a messy bun to give the ensemble a chic look. / Image: Preity Zinta/Instagram

4/5: For her second appearance on the red carpet, Preity opted for a shimmer pink coloured saree designed by Seema Gujral. / Image: Preity Zinta FC/X

5/5: She took on stage to present an award to the Indian cinematographer and her friend Santosh Sivan. / Image: ANI/X