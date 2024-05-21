Updated May 21st, 2024 at 21:09 IST
Priyanka Chopra Debuts Short Hair At Bulgari Event In Rome
Priyanka Chopra recently attended the Bulgari event in Rome. The actress debuted her new short hair at the event.
1/5: Priyanka Chopra recently attended the Bulgari event in Rome. / Image: X
2/5: The actress debuted her new short hair at the event. / Image: X
3/5: She went for a glossy makeup to go with the dress. / Image: X
4/5: Priyanka was joined by Anne Hathaway at the event. / Image: X
5/5: Liu Yifei, Anne Hathaway, Priyanka Chopra and Shu Qi also posed for a picture together. / Image: X
Published May 21st, 2024 at 21:09 IST