Priyanka Chopra recently attended the Bulgari event in Rome. The actress debuted her new short hair at the event.

Priyanka Chopra Debuts Short Hair At Bulgari Event In Rome

Updated May 21st, 2024 at 21:09 IST

1/5: Priyanka Chopra recently attended the Bulgari event in Rome. / Image: X

2/5: The actress debuted her new short hair at the event. / Image: X

3/5: She went for a glossy makeup to go with the dress. / Image: X

4/5: Priyanka was joined by Anne Hathaway at the event. / Image: X

5/5: Liu Yifei, Anne Hathaway, Priyanka Chopra and Shu Qi also posed for a picture together. / Image: X