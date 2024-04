Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 22:06 IST

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Malti Marie Deck Up In Indian Attire For Siddharth's Roka Ceremony

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended the roka ceremony of Siddharth Chopra with Neelam Upadhyaya in Mumbai on March 30. See photos from the same.