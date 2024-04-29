From 2012 release Prometheus to 1997's Alien Resurrection - here's taking a look at the highest-grossing titles from the famed Alien franchise spanning decades.

1/7: Prometheus released in theatres on June 8, 2012 opening to a collection of $51,050,101, as per a Box Office Mojo listicle. Its lifetime collections were $126,477,084. / Image: IMDb

2/7: Aliens released in theatres on July 18, 1986 opening to a collection of $10,052,042, as per a Box Office Mojo listicle. Its lifetime collections were $85,160,248. / Image: IMDb

3/7: Alien vs Predator released in theatres on August 13, 2004 opening to a collection of $38,291,056, as per a Box Office Mojo listicle. Its lifetime collections were $80,282,231. / Image: IMDb

4/7: Alien released in theatres on May 25, 1979 opening to a collection of $3,527,881, as per a Box Office Mojo listicle. Its lifetime collections were $78,944,891. / Image: IMDb

5/7: Alien Covenant released in theatres on May 19, 2017 opening to a collection of $36,160,621, as per a Box Office Mojo listicle. Its lifetime collections were $74,262,031./ Image: IMDb

6/7: Alien 3 released in theatres on May 22, 1992 opening to a collection of $19,449,867, as per a Box Office Mojo listicle. Its lifetime collections were $55,473,545./ Image: IMDb

7/7: Alien Resurrection released in theatres on November 26, 1997, opening to a collection of $16,474,092 as per a Box Office Mojo listicle. Its lifetime collections were $47,795,658. / Image: IMDb