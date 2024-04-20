2024 marks an important milestone for Pulp Fiction fans as the film will be completing a full thirty years. The Quentin Tarantino film had released in 1994.

1/7: The cast of Pulp Fiction recently reunited for a special screening of their 90s classic Quentin Tarantino directorial, Pulp Fiction./ Image: X

2/7: Pulp Fiction will be turning 30 this year and to celebrate the same, a special screening was hosted as part of the proceedings for The Classic Film Festival. / Image: X

3/7: Ahead of the screening, the cast came together for a brief discussion over the film as well as its indelible impact on the fabric of cinema as a one of the classics. / Image: X

4/7: Uma Thurman and John Travolta, who essayed the roles of Vincent Vega and Mia Wallace respectively, came together for a warm photo. / Image: X

5/7: Travolta and Samuel L Jackson, the latter of whom played Jules Winnfield, displayed their brotherly camaraderie on the red carpet prior to the screening. / Image: X

6/7: Pulp Fiction had originally released on October 14, 1994 in the USA and grew to become one of the most loved Hollywood classics of all-time./ Image: IMDb

7/7: The film is currently available for streaming on Netflix. / Image: IMDb