Updated April 16th, 2024 at 21:50 IST
Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar Share Photos From Their Family Vacation
Rahul Vaidya recently took to his social media handle to share photos from his vacation with wife Disha Parmar, daughter Navya and others.
- Galleries
- 1 min read
1/6: Rahul Vaidya shared photos from his recent vacation on his social media handles. / Image: Instagram
2/6: He captioned the post, "Khoobsoorat pal… ❤️ yaaron ke sath."/ Image: Instagram
3/6: Rahul shared a photo of his daughter Navya donning a huge pair of sunglasses. / Image: Instagram
4/6: Rahul twinned in white with his friend and posed for the cameras. / Image: Instagram
5/6: Disha had also shared pictures from their cruise trip with the caption, "Come Sail with us! 🌊♥️"/ Image: Instagram
6/6: Rahul also shared a photo with his friends, Gaurav, Shreyas and others./ Image: Instagram
