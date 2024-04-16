Director S Shankar's elder daughter, Aishwarya Shankar, recently tied the knot with partner Tarun Karthikeyan. Several eminent names attended the ceremony.

1/8: Director S Shankar recently saw through elder daughter Aishwarya Shankar's wedding with her partner, Tarun Karthikeyan./ Image: X

2/8: Aishwarya and Tarun's wedding saw several well-known names from the film industry, and beyond, mark their presence, to bless the couple. / Image: rameshlaus/X

3/8: Kamal Haasan, who is set to feature in S Shankar's June release Indian 2, took the time to pose the couple and bless them for their journey ahead./ Image: rameshlaus/X

4/8: Chiyaan Vikram, currently gearing up for the release of Thangalaan, attended the event in a traditional veshthi and crisp button down. / Image: rameshlaus/X

5/8: Suriya followed suit, opting for an all-cream hued ensemble as marked his presence at Aishwarya and Tarun's wedding./ Image: rameshlaus/X

6/8: Nayanthara attended the do with husband Vignesh Shivan in tow, donning a subtle, powder pink saree. / Image: X

7/8: Mani Ratnam too was present at the wedding. He was photographed in an exchange with his Ponniyin Selvan star Chiyaan Vikram./ Image: X

8/8: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, too made a brief appearance, to bless the couple and celebrate their big day. / Image: X