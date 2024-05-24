Updated May 24th, 2024 at 14:17 IST
Rajkummar Rao-Janhvi Kapoor's Fun Moments Caught In Mr And Mrs Mahi BTS Photos
Mr and Mrs Mahi will hit the big screens on March 31. The movie is a sports drama featuring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor.
1/8: Rajkummar Rao took to his Instagram account to share a series of behind-the-scene photos from Mr and Mrs Mahi. / Image: Rajkummar Rao/Instagram
2/8: The actor shared photos from the sets of the movie. / Image: Rajkummar Rao/Instagram
3/8: He captioned the carousel post, "#MrandMrsMahi story, in the words of some photos."/ Image: Rajkummar Rao/Instagram
4/8: He shared a series of pictures with his co-star from the film Janhvi Kapoor. / Image: Rajkummar Rao/Instagram
5/8: The actors can be seen rehearsing before giving the final take on the film. / Image: Rajkummar Rao/Instagram
6/8: The actor shared several candid photos from the movie. / Image: Rajkummar Rao/Instagram
7/8: The actors have previously worked together in Roohi./ Image: Rajkummar Rao/Instagram
8/8: The Rajkummar Rao-Janhvi Kapoor starrer will release on May 31. / Image: Rajkummar Rao/Instagram
