Mr and Mrs Mahi will hit the big screens on March 31. The movie is a sports drama featuring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor.

Rajkummar Rao-Janhvi Kapoor's Fun Moments Caught In Mr And Mrs Mahi BTS Photos

Updated May 24th, 2024 at 14:17 IST

1/8: Rajkummar Rao took to his Instagram account to share a series of behind-the-scene photos from Mr and Mrs Mahi. / Image: Rajkummar Rao/Instagram

2/8: The actor shared photos from the sets of the movie. / Image: Rajkummar Rao/Instagram

3/8: He captioned the carousel post, "#MrandMrsMahi story, in the words of some photos."/ Image: Rajkummar Rao/Instagram

4/8: He shared a series of pictures with his co-star from the film Janhvi Kapoor. / Image: Rajkummar Rao/Instagram

5/8: The actors can be seen rehearsing before giving the final take on the film. / Image: Rajkummar Rao/Instagram

6/8: The actor shared several candid photos from the movie. / Image: Rajkummar Rao/Instagram

7/8: The actors have previously worked together in Roohi./ Image: Rajkummar Rao/Instagram

8/8: The Rajkummar Rao-Janhvi Kapoor starrer will release on May 31. / Image: Rajkummar Rao/Instagram