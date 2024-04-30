Updated April 30th, 2024 at 22:06 IST
RajKummar Rao-Triptii Dimri Wrap Up Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video
RajKummar Rao and Triptii Dimri wrapped up the shoot of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. The photos from the last day on the set surfaced online on Tuesday.
- Galleries
- 1 min read
1/5: RajKummar Rao and Triptii Dimri wrapped up the shoot of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. The photos from the last day on the set surfaced online on Tuesday. / Image: Instagram
2/5: The leading duo shared a photo with the clapboard of the film. / Image: Instagram
3/5: RajKummar and Triptii also posed with the director Raj Shandilya. / Image: Instagram
4/5: Another image featured the cast and crew of the film. / Image: Instagram
5/5: The director and actors trio were also captured in a candid moment. / Image: Instagram
Published April 30th, 2024 at 22:06 IST