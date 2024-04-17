Updated April 16th, 2024 at 17:39 IST
Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Ranveer Singh, Others Attend Aishwarya-Tarun's Wedding Reception
Director S Shankar recently saw through his elder daughter Aishwarya Shankar's wedding. A star-studded wedding reception, followed suit.
1/7: Director S Shankar's elder daughter, Aishwarya Shankar's wedding reception, hosted with partner Tarun Karthikeyan, was a star studded affair. Ranveer Singh was part of the festivities./ Image: X
2/7: Mohanlal, who failed to make it to the wedding, marked his presence at the wedding reception. / Image: X
3/7: Chiranjeevi along with wife Surekha and Ram Charan along with Upasana, got photographed with the couple at their reception. / Image: X
4/7: Music maestro AR Rahman, too was in attendance, in tow with his family. / Image: X
5/7: Vijay Sethupati, dressed in all-black casuals, also marked his presence at the event. / Image: X
6/7: While Kamal Haasan had attended the pair's wedding, daughter Shruti Haasan made a solo appearance at their wedding reception. / Image: X
7/7: Director Lokesh Kanagaraj, too turned up for Aishwarya and Tarun's wedding reception. / Image: X
