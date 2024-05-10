Updated May 10th, 2024 at 15:18 IST
Ram Charan, Wife Upasana Cheer For Chiranjeevi As He Receives Padma Vibhushan
Ram Charan's wife Upasana took to her Instagram account to share photos from the Padma Vibhushan ceremony of her father-in-law Chiranjeevi
1/5: Ram Charan took to his Instagram account to share a series of photos from his father Chiranjeevi's felicitation ceremony. / Image: Ram Charan/instagram
2/5: The megastar was honoured with Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in the country. / Image: Ram Charan/instagram
3/5: The family flew down to the National Capital to attend the ceremony./ Image: Ram Charan/Instagram
4/5: Chiranjeevi's wife, son and daughter-in-law accompanied him to the event./ Image: Ram Charan/Instagram
5/5: The actor was awarded for his work in the field of arts. / Image: Ram Charan/Instagram
