Ram Charan's wife Upasana took to her Instagram account to share photos from the Padma Vibhushan ceremony of her father-in-law Chiranjeevi

Ram Charan, Wife Upasana Cheer For Chiranjeevi As He Receives Padma Vibhushan

Updated May 10th, 2024 at 15:18 IST

1/5: Ram Charan took to his Instagram account to share a series of photos from his father Chiranjeevi's felicitation ceremony. / Image: Ram Charan/instagram

2/5: The megastar was honoured with Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in the country. / Image: Ram Charan/instagram

3/5: The family flew down to the National Capital to attend the ceremony./ Image: Ram Charan/Instagram

4/5: Chiranjeevi's wife, son and daughter-in-law accompanied him to the event./ Image: Ram Charan/Instagram

5/5: The actor was awarded for his work in the field of arts. / Image: Ram Charan/Instagram