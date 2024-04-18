Actor Randeep Hooda shared a behind-the-scene photos from his directorial debut Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.

1/6: Randeep Hooda shared behind-the-scene photos from Swatantrya Veer Savarkar sets as the movie entered it's fourth week at the box office./ Image: Instagram

2/6: Randeep Hooda made his directorial debut with the film. / Image: Instagram

3/6: The film starring Randeep Hooda released on March 22. / Image: Instagram

4/6: Randeep Hooda captioned the post, "ATTENTION : DIRECTION IN PROGRESS ‼️"/ Image: Instagram

5/6: He further wrote, "BTS moments from #SwatantryaVeerSavarkar . Running successfully in its 4th week."/ Image: Instagram

6/6: The photos of Randeep Hooda are now going viral on social media. / Image: Instagram