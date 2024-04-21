Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D Souza visited the newly inaugurated Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Take a look at the other celebrities who have sought blessings there.

Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D Souza Visit Ram Mandir In Ayodhya After Priyanka Chopra, Upasana Konidela

1/7: Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D Souza visited the newly constructed Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on April 20. / Image: ANI

2/7: The couple was accompanied by their son. / Image: ANI

3/7: On their recent trip to India, Priyanka Chopra along with her husband Nick Jonas also sought blessings at the Ram Lalla temple. / Image: ANI

4/7: Priyanka's mother and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas were also in attendance. / Image: instagram

5/7: After attending the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22, Amitabh Bachchan re-visited the temple in Ayodhya. / Image: Amitabh Bachchan/X

6/7: Previosuly, Kangana Ranaut was among the many celebrities who attended the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya in January earlier this year. / Image: Instagram

7/7: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were among the other actors who attended. / Image: Instagram