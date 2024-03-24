×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement
Sabrina Carpenter

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 22:43 IST

Sabrina Carpenter Bids Adieu To Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

Sabrina Carpenter, best known for her tracks Nonsense and Feather, was the opening act for a spate of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concerts.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk

Published March 24th, 2024 at 22:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Madhya Pradesh: Two Minor Brothers Drown In Ur River

Madhya Pradesh: Drown

2 minutes ago
Kidambi Srikanth

Srikanth in semis

2 minutes ago
Nagaland: 78 Villages declared Tuberculosis-Free

Nagaland: 78 Villages TB

9 minutes ago
Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina's Eras Tour Dump

10 minutes ago
Mohammad Amir

Amir returns

11 minutes ago
BJP LS candidate for the South Goa constituency Pallavi Dempo with Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Pallavi Dempo

15 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra Yodha

Sidharth's Yodha Fee

19 minutes ago
GT vs MI live updates

GT vs MI IPL 2024 Live

21 minutes ago
Sunny Hinduja, Aspirants

Sunny On Patriotic Films

22 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kanga Enters Politics

23 minutes ago
Possible list of BJP

BJP Releases 5th List

24 minutes ago
Varun Gandhi

BJP Drops Varun Gandhi

24 minutes ago
India's 4th Anniversary of Covid-19 Lockdown

COVID-19 Lockdown

32 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma

Hardik shouts at Rohit

39 minutes ago
BJP Releases Fifth List for LS Elections 2024, Kangana Ranaut and Naveen Jindal Among the Names

BJP's 5th List

41 minutes ago
Arun Govil

Arun Govil For Lok Sabha

an hour ago
The Pakistan-Afghanistan Chaman border point.

Pak-Afghan Trade Talks

an hour ago
Punjab: Woman's Dead Body Found In Forest Area

Punjab: Woman's Dead Body

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. RR vs LSG, IPL 2024 Match: Dream11 Fantasy tips, pitch, weather and more

    Sports 10 hours ago

  2. 'Understand Her Problems': Kalpana Soren On Sunita Kejriwal

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago

  3. Students Sharing Lunch with Teacher Sparks Wave of Memories

    India News11 hours ago

  4. Tips To Maintain A Jade Plant

    Web Stories11 hours ago

  5. Ahmedabad: Fire Breaks Out in Bopal's TRP Mall | VIDEO Emerges

    India News12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo