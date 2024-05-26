Updated May 26th, 2024 at 16:21 IST
Sanjana Sanghi Embraces Colombian Culture In Latest Trip
Sanjana Sanghi is an avid globetrotter taking off to exotic locales, whenever her schedule permits her to do so. The actress is currently in South America.
1/6: Sanjana Sanghi is currently in the midst of her Colombia trip in South America. / Image: Instagram
2/6: The actress shared a series of pictures of herself, posing in the unique, character-filled nooks and corners of Colombia. / Image: Instagram
3/6: As goes with most of her trips, Sanjana was quick to embrace the Colombian cuisine. Here she can be seen sipping on a Colombian lemonade. / Image: Instagram
4/6: Also part of her food adventures for the day, was trying ceviche, which earned a separate picture on her brief photo dump of her day out. / Image: Instagram
5/6: Here the actress can be seen posing alongside the characteristic brightly coloured buildings in the city. / Image: Instagram
6/6: The caption to the post read, "Cartagena serving sunshine, ceviche and vibes of a lifetime." / Image: Instagram
