Updated March 31st, 2024 at 14:04 IST

Sasural Simar Ka 2 Star Karan Sharma Ties The Knot With Pooja Singh

Sasural Simar Ka 2 actor Karan Sharma tied the knot with Diya Aur Baati Hum actress Pooja Singh on March 30, 2024 in an intimate wedding ceremony.