As the weekend is approaching, we have listed down the movies that you must watch based on mountaineering.

Seven Years In Tibet To Everest: Must-watch Movies Based On Mountaineering

1/6: Uunchai: 3 friends take a trek to the Everest Base Camp. A simple trek turns out to be a personal, emotional and spiritual journey./ Image: IMDB

2/6: K2: Helmed by Franc Roddam, the film is loosely based on the first successful American summit of K2. The film starred Michael Biehn and Matt Craven./ Image: IMdb

3/6: Seven Years in Tibet: Jean-Jacques Annaud directed this film about Austrian explorer and World War II PoW Heinrich Harrer (Brad Pitt) who, early on in the film, wishes to scale Nanga Parbat./ Image: IMDb

4/6: Everest: The Baltasar Kormákur-helmed multi-starrer recounted the disastrous climbing summer of 1996 atop Everest, in which multiple climbers died or were maimed./ Image: IMdb

5/6: The Himalayas: Lee Seok-hoon directed this film based on the experiences of mountaineer Um Hong-gil (Hwang Jung-min), depicting his successes and defeats and relationships./ Image: IMdb

6/6: The Summit: This film tells the thrilling story of the deadliest day on the world's most dangerous mountain when 11 climbers mysteriously perished on K2./ Image: IMdb