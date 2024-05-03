Ajay Devgn has featured in more than nine films that were remake of the South Indian and other language projects.

Shaitaan, Singham, Himmatwala , Other Ajay Devgn Films That Are Remakes Of Regional Movies

1/7: Ajay Devgn's recent release Vash was a remake of the Gujarati language supernatural thriller. / Image: X

2/7: One of the most popular movies featuring the actor is Singham. The movie was a remake of the 2010 Tamil hit of the same name. / Image: IMDB

3/7: His 2014 feature, Singham Returns was a remake of the 1993 Malayalam movie Ekalavyan. / Image: IMDb

4/7: The 2015 film Drishyam was a remake of the 2013 Malayalam movie of the same name. / Image: IMDb

5/7: The sequel to the cop drama - Drishyam 2, too was a remake of the Malayalam movie. / Image: IMDb

6/7: The 2008 film Golmaal returns was a remake of the 1989 Marathi movie Pheka Pheki. / Image: IMDb

7/7: Ajay's Bhola was also a remake. The film was originally a Tamil movie Kaithi (2019). / Image: IMDb