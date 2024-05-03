Shaitaan OTT Release

Shaitaan, Singham, Himmatwala , Other Ajay Devgn Films That Are Remakes Of Regional Movies

Ajay Devgn has featured in more than nine films that were remake of the South Indian and other language projects.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk

1/7: Ajay Devgn's recent release Vash was a remake of the Gujarati language supernatural thriller. / Image: X

2/7: One of the most popular movies featuring the actor is Singham. The movie was a remake of the 2010 Tamil hit of the same name. / Image: IMDB

3/7: His 2014 feature, Singham Returns was a remake of the 1993 Malayalam movie Ekalavyan. / Image: IMDb

4/7: The 2015 film Drishyam was a remake of the 2013 Malayalam movie of the same name. / Image: IMDb

5/7: The sequel to the cop drama - Drishyam 2, too was a remake of the Malayalam movie. / Image: IMDb

6/7: The 2008 film Golmaal returns was a remake of the 1989 Marathi movie Pheka Pheki. / Image: IMDb

7/7: Ajay's Bhola was also a remake. The film was originally a Tamil movie Kaithi (2019). / Image: IMDb

