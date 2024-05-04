Updated May 4th, 2024 at 16:24 IST
Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Dream Girl, Other Movies Featuring Hema Malini-Dharmendra Together
Hema Malini and Dharmendra tied the knot in 1980. Over the years, the actors have starred in several hit and classical movies together.
1/7: Hema Malini and Dharmendra co-starred in the iconic 1975 movie Sholay as Basanti and Veeru respectively. / Image: IMDb
2/7: The actors also featured together in Seeta Aur Geeta (1972). Hema appeared in a dual role in the film. / Image: IMDb
3/7: Dream Girl (1977) also stars the real-life couple as the protagonist in the love story. / Image: IMDb
4/7: They also featured together in the historical drama movie Razia Sultan (1983). / Image: IMDb
5/7: They also featured together in the 1975 film Pratiggya and their chemistry was appreciated by the audience. / Image: IMDb
6/7: Hema Malini and Dharmendra also featured in the 1973 film Jugnu. / Image: IMDb
7/7: They also played the lead role in Sharafat (1970), which marked one of their early collaborations. / Image: IMDb
