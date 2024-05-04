Hema Malini and Dharmendra tied the knot in 1980. Over the years, the actors have starred in several hit and classical movies together.

Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Dream Girl, Other Movies Featuring Hema Malini-Dharmendra Together

Updated May 4th, 2024 at 16:24 IST

1/7: Hema Malini and Dharmendra co-starred in the iconic 1975 movie Sholay as Basanti and Veeru respectively. / Image: IMDb

2/7: The actors also featured together in Seeta Aur Geeta (1972). Hema appeared in a dual role in the film. / Image: IMDb

3/7: Dream Girl (1977) also stars the real-life couple as the protagonist in the love story. / Image: IMDb

4/7: They also featured together in the historical drama movie Razia Sultan (1983). / Image: IMDb

5/7: They also featured together in the 1975 film Pratiggya and their chemistry was appreciated by the audience. / Image: IMDb

6/7: Hema Malini and Dharmendra also featured in the 1973 film Jugnu. / Image: IMDb

7/7: They also played the lead role in Sharafat (1970), which marked one of their early collaborations. / Image: IMDb