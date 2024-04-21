Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta are expecting their second child. The couple recently took a trip to Dubai. The actress turned vlogger shared glimpses.

1/7: Smriti Khanna recently shared pictures of her trip to Dubai, to her social media handles./ Image: smriti_khanna/Instagram

2/7: The actress turned YouTube vlogger was accompanied by husband Gautam Gupta. / Image: smriti_khanna/Instagram

3/7: Also part of the trip, was their 4-year old daughter, Anayka. / Image: smriti_khanna/Instagram

4/7: Smriti shared a few candid snaps from what was their first day in Dubai./ Image: smriti_khanna/Instagram

5/7: Anayka can be seen gorging on a doughnut as she is unassumingly clicked by her parents. / Image: smriti_khanna/Instagram

6/7: For the unversed, Smriti and Gautam are expecting their second child, the official announcement for which was made earlier this month, via their social media handles. / Image: smriti_khanna/Instagram

7/7: Smriti, as per her official update, is expected to deliver the baby sometime in September of this year. / Image: smriti_khanna/Instagram