Updated April 20th, 2024 at 20:51 IST
Sobhita Dhulipala Shares Photos From Her Recent Vacation
Sobhita Dhulipala recently took to her social media handle to share photos from her recent trip.
- Galleries
- 1 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
1/6: Sobhita Dhulipala went on a safari trip during her recent vacation. / Image: Instagram
2/6: Sobhita Dhulipala savoured authentic Indian cuisine during her stay. / Image: Instagram
3/6: Sobhita Dhulipala shared a photo of the sunset./ Image: Instagram
4/6: Sobhita Dhulipala captioned her post, "So..I watched flying peacocks (repeatedly) fornicate at dawn..? Def recommend 🙂👍🏽"/ Image: Instagram
5/6: Sobhita Dhulipala opted for a casual outfit during her vacation. / Image: Instagram
6/6: Sobhita Dhulipala shared a selfie from her weekend getaway. / Image: Instagram
Published April 20th, 2024 at 20:51 IST