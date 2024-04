Updated April 6th, 2024 at 22:18 IST

Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shekhar Suman: Meet The Cast Of Bhansali's Heermandi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial web series Heeramandi will debut on Netflix on May 1. The series boasts an ensemble star cast including Sonakshi and Aditi.